LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Sheffield passes memorial resolution for Sgt. Risner

Sheffield passes memorial resolution for Sgt. Risner
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday night the city of Sheffield announced a permanent tribute to a fallen Sheffield Police Department Officer.

On October 1, 2021, Sergeant James Nicholas “Nick” Risner died in the line of duty after 8 years of service.

One year later the City Council of Sheffield passed a memorial resolution was passed to name a long roadway after Sgt. Risner.

The resolution states that North Jackson Highway from the intersection with Hatch Boulevard to Second Street and Cox Boulevard from Second Street to Avalon Avenue Sergeant is hereby designated SGT. James Nicholas “Nick” Risner Memorial Drive.

In April 2022, Governor Kay Ivey passed the Nick Risner Law which makes it so that individuals convicted of killing someone could not be released on correctional incentive time.

In an Exclusive 48 interview, Lieutenant Max Dotson said he is still doing everything in his power to keep the memory of Sgt. Risner alive. The city of Sheffield has shown that it has the same goal in mind.

The funds needed to purchase signs for the roadway have been approved.

New K9 Unit Appointed

Sgt. Risner’s role at the Sheffield Police Department was a K9 officer, after his death the department retired his partner.

On Tuesday, the department welcomed the newest addition to the team. Hulix.

K9 officer William Vazquez says he is honored to follow in the footsteps of Sgt. Risner.

“It means a lot, I think it’s a very important role to do our jobs effectively, it is kind of humbling to be in that same position,” Vazquez said. “We’re just out here to do the best we can, train the best we can and make Sheffield proud.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Trial update: surveillance videos chronical defendant’s actions the day Cupcake disappeared
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
55-year-old Richard Pope
Former Carver baseball coach sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for sending obscene images to a minor
Woman shot to death with pellet gun
Coroner says 25-year-old Birmingham mother killed by pellet gun; says pellet projectile deaths are uncommon
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Suspect in family’s kidnapping found; victims still missing

Latest News

Ex-BWWB engineer speaks out
Ex-BWWB engineer speaks out
Fatal multi-car wreck shuts down I-59 in St. Clair Co.
Fatal multi-car wreck shuts down I-59 in St. Clair Co.
Emu stops traffic on Alabama highway
Emu stops traffic in St. Clair Co.
The legendary coach was killed in a car crash in Sheffield Tuesday.
Legendary Colbert County coach dies at age 79
The Etowah High School Marching Blue Devil Band is described as a young and hungry group eager...
“Grease” is the word for the Etowah High School blue devil marching band