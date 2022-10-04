LawCall
Relief trip number 14 for Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon to hurricane-torn Fla.

(Arizona's Family)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The generosity is pouring for “Mr. Generosity” himself in Northport. Mayor Bobby Herndon is 10 hours away from traveling to hurricane-torn west Florida to deliver some much needed supplies.

This is relief trip number 14, and there is some irony behind this latest trip for Herndon.

He leaves Northport, Alabama on Wednesday morning for Northport, Florida - a 10-hour trip by road. Herndon says he’s collected 15,000 pounds of bottled water, and that doesn’t even include bathroom items, new gas cans and canned foods. It is such a load, he’ll need three trailers plus a large U-Haul truck to carry it all. Northport, Florida is a little north of Fort Myers. The mayor leaves well before sunrise tomorrow at 4 a.m.

“Our community, I’ve always said, is very giving. Just today, we had exciting stuff happen. We had the local UPS - a fully loaded van of stuff. We’ve had churches come by and drop off stuff. Citizens came by and gave us gas cans. Might run out of gas, and with the flooding happening north of them all draining down to that area, it’s going to be a while before a lot of folks get back to where their homes used to be,” said Herndon.

Comparing Northport, Florida to Northport, Alabama - Northport, Florida is about two and a half times bigger, and just 10 feet above sea level.

