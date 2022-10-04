LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Pedestrian struck, killed by train in B’ham

Person hit, killed by train.
Person hit, killed by train.(Source: BFRS)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene of a pedestrian struck by a train.

Police confirm one fatality.

This occurred in the 1000 block of 15th Place Southwest.

No other injuries were reported at this time.

Please check back for updates as we gather additional information.

divi discount

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
‘Cupcake got in the car with that man’: Testimony reveals new details in federal kidnapping trial
Daxton Elliot Keith, 21.
Man arrested for 2 counts of capital murder in Hoover apartment complex shooting
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
25-year-old identified as victim in Birmingham homicide
25-year-old identified as victim in Birmingham homicide
Birmingham Police investigating homicide Downtown
Man shot, killed in downtown Birmingham

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Family pleads for public’s help searching for missing man from Anniston
Source: WBRC video
Tuscaloosa County authorities make arrest in triple-fatal crash one year ago in Cottondale
Leaders say the 2019 Rebuild Alabama Act gas tax has helped bridge a funding gap.
Shelby County using Rebuild Alabama Act money
police car
Calera National Night Out at Oliver Park