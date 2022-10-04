Pedestrian struck, killed by train in B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene of a pedestrian struck by a train.

Police confirm one fatality.

This occurred in the 1000 block of 15th Place Southwest.

No other injuries were reported at this time.

Please check back for updates as we gather additional information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.