Moody budget for 2023 includes multiple projects, pay raises

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders in Moody say they tried to cover all areas in their budget this upcoming year with public safety, roadway projects and pay raises for all employees.

For years, Moody Mayor Pro Tem Linda Crowe says the city has tried to come up with a pay scale for all employees to include annual raises, and this year they made it happen.

“We were determined we’re going to work on a pay scale and we’ve got a 15-step pay scale,” says Crowe. “Each step is 3%. Every year after this year, we’ve got it worked to 3%.”

Crowe adds that before they finalized the pay scale, they needed to increase the pay rate for city employees.

“To get people into that pay scale and get it off right for the next coming years. We also knew that we wanted a $0.75 raise. The majority of the employees did get $0.75, some got more.”

Along with these pay increases, the city also included roadway projects, a new radio system for first responders, and more storm shelters in this year’s budget. They are also finalizing plans to build a new police department.

