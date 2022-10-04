Great Alabama 650 Race brings paddlers down Alabama River

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The longest paddle race in the world is making its way down the Alabama River this week. It’s called the Great Alabama 650.

The Great Alabama 650 aims to promote the Alabama Scenic River Trail as a paddle boat destination. It kicked off Saturday in the northeast section of the state and finishes at Fort Morgan in Mobile Bay. The adventure takes racers along the core section of the Alabama Scenic River Trail, the longest river trail in a single state. From rushing whitewater to the ambling river delta, the race will challenge even the most experienced paddler.

This race includes people from all across the United States and Canada. It’s called the toughest paddle race in the country for a reason. It’s a test of strength, endurance, and mental fortitude.

Follow all of the teams that are racing on the Great Alabama 650 Live Tracker Map found here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.