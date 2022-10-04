BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -b Happy Tuesday! We are waking up with temperatures mostly in the 50s. A few spots in Marion, Winston, Cullman, Walker, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties have cooled into the upper 40s. You might need a light jacket this morning, but you won’t need it by this afternoon. We are going to see another sunny start to the day. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar showing us dry and clear with high pressure keeping all the wet weather away from us. We should see a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. We could see extra clouds move in from west to east in the southern half of Alabama this afternoon, but we will remain dry. Temperatures will likely warm into the mid 70s by noon. Highs today will likely approach the upper 70s and lower 80s once again. Winds should remain light from the north-northwest at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being out this evening, temperatures will likely cool into the upper 60s by 7 PM with a mostly clear sky.

Slowly Warming Up: We will continue to stay dry for the remainder of the work week. We’ll wake up with temperatures back into the upper 40s and low 50s tomorrow morning. We should see a mostly sunny sky tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower 80s with northwest winds at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will likely trend above average by Thursday and Friday. Our normal high and low temperatures for early October are 81°F/59°F. We will likely see highs in the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday afternoon ahead of our next cold front that will likely move through our area late Friday into Friday night. Cloud cover could increase Friday across Central Alabama as the front moves through, but we see no signs of rain with this moisture-starved system.

First Alert for a long stretch of dry weather (wbrc)

Next Big Thing: A cold front is expected to move into Central Alabama Friday evening. Behind the cold front, temperatures will likely cool below average for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday look like beautiful afternoons to spend some time outdoors. Highs will likely climb into the low to mid 70s with lower humidity values. With dry air in place, Sunday morning could end up chilly with most of us cooling into the mid to upper 40s. The dry weather pattern will likely continue into most of next week. Temperatures may end up above average next week as high temperatures climb well into the 80s with overnight lows in the 50s.

Tropical Outlook: We continue to monitor two tropical waves in the Atlantic. One tropical wave located in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in a few days. It will likely remain in the Atlantic, so the odds of it impacting the United States appear unlikely. We are also watching a tropical wave that is located a few hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands has a low chance to develop over the next five days. It will likely move into the Caribbean by the end of the week. Models hint that something could develop by next week, but it looks like it would become a threat for Central America. We will watch this wave closely, but there’s no immediate signs that it will create trouble for the United States as of now. The last day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season occurs on November 30th.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.