Fire at Birmingham apartment complex damages 4 units

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 8:00 p.m., Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex at the 1000 block of Villa Rica Ct. Birmingham Fire crews responded to the location and began extinguishing the fire.

Four units were damaged, according to BFRS. Two were damaged by fire and smoke, and two were damaged by water and smoke.

It is unknown at this time how many occupants were evacuated or if anyone was injured.

We will provide updates as they are made available.


