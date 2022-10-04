Family pleads for public’s help searching for missing man from Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The search for a missing man in Anniston continues.

De’Angelo Allen was last seen almost two weeks ago. His family says they haven’t heard from him since September 21.

Allen’s mother, Adisa Pruitt says they are extremely concerned. She says it is unlike him to go anywhere without his phone and not contact his family or three children.

“I’m just looking for my son. That’s it. I want my son home,” says Allen’s father Derene.

The family is posting flyers and working with the Anniston Police Department to find Allen .

“It’s very out of character for him to be gone and not be in contact with somebody. With his kids. With his parents. With his siblings. That’s rare for nobody to have heard from him. Which is why it caused us concern and why we decided to reach out to the news and to do flyers,” says Pruitt. “We’ve posted flyers and went to every place we knew he would go.”

Pruitt describes her son as a creative person with a love for music and art.

“He’s funny. He’s really funny. He loves music. So, he’s usually in somebody’s recording studio or recording himself making videos. Putting them on Facebook and YouTube,” says Pruitt.

Deonta Allen says he and his brother were extremely close. They were born only one year apart. Allen is asking anyone with information to come forward.

“He has a smile that would light up the world. I just want my brother brought back. That’s it,” says Allen.

The Anniston Police Department says they’ve been working on this case since last Friday. Right now, they are following up on all tips and leads they’re receiving.

“We’re exploring all possibilities,” says Sgt. Jason Hawkins. “We’re not ruling anything out. We’re following up on every single lead that we have or there’s still some leads and some people that we are attempting to make contact with right now.”

The police department says no tip is too small, so if you know anything or if you’ve seen De’Angelo Allen you should reach out to them. You can share tips at this link or by calling (256) 238-1800.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.