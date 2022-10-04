Dry season causes wild fires in Shelby County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are in a stretch of dry weather, making any sort of burning outside dangerous.

We’ve already seen four wildfires in Shelby County just in one week.

First responders are on high alert right now as we’re in a unique season across Central Alabama.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is now helping to spread the word that burning is prohibited in the area until the end of the month.

Last week, one of the fires in Shelby County burnt 200 acres.

There have been no injuries reported but homes have been damaged.

Major Clay Hammac said when those calls come in, firefighters try to cut breaks or trenches around the fires to prevent them from growing.

These fires can burn for hours or days and in conditions like these, and can start with something as small as a cigarette butt.

“Burning a pile of leaves in your backyard or some brush, the conditions are just right for those to expand and quickly become out of control,” Hammac said. “All it takes is an amber floating from one acre to another before we have the start or spread of another wildfire.”

Hammac said in these situations timing is of the essence.

He encourages the community to call 911 especially during this time if you see something that you believe to be a wildfire.

