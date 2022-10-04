LawCall
Coroner says 25-year-old Birmingham mother killed by pellet gun; says pellet projectile deaths are uncommon

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about a 25-year-old Birmingham mother who was killed over the weekend. Police said Asia Monique Johnson was shot dead with bullet from a pellet gun.

The Jefferson County Coroner said this case is unusual, because death from a pellet gun is not common in the county. He said Johnson’s death was directly because of a fatal wound from a pellet projectile.

Coroner Bill Yates said many pellet guns are one pump, where it only allows a very specific amount air to be pumped up, which does not allow the projectile to have as much force when it’s shot out. But, he said some pellet rifles you can pump harder and that will build up more pressure, then the projectile comes out stronger.

Yates couldn’t share which kind was used in this case, but he said the projectiles are close to the size of a 22 caliber round, and even though it doesn’t have the power of an automatic weapon, it can still kill you.

“Depending if it is pumped up a lot and how close the muzzle is to the person who gets shot, and depending where in the body that projectile strikes,” Yates said. “If there is enough energy behind it, it can penetrate the body just like a projectile from a firearm.”

We do not know details of where Johnson was shot or how many times. we also do not know if it was a targeted attack or accidental shooting.

No arrests have been made. We will provide more updates as they are made available.

