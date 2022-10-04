LawCall
Chilton Co. judge rules against dismissing lawsuit filed by overpaid employees

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, A Chilton County judge ruled against dismissing a lawsuit that was filed against Chilton County School District Superintendent, Jason Griffin.

The Alabama Education Association is suing Griffin for demanding payment of more than $50,000 from employees who were allegedly overpaid by the district.

Griffin’s attorney argued in court that because of his position, he has sovereign immunity from lawsuits.

With the motion to dismiss denied, Chilton County employees, Shellie Smith and Christine Payne, will move forward with AEA on the lawsuit.

“Don’t blame employees for mistakes on anything they’ve done wrong. When they work hard, and they do their job, reward them. Don’t punish them. Here now, this is a simple thing that Superintendent Griffin now is trying to do, and we are saying here today that we’ve come here as AEA to support our members, to make sure this does not happen,” said AEA Associate education director, Theron Stokes.

WBRC FOX6 News did reach out to Superintendent Griffin. He said he does not have a statement at this time.

