Calera National Night Out at Oliver Park

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police and Fire hosted National Night Out at Oliver Park.

Chief David Hyche said last year they had a huge turnout, and they are hoping for the same this time around.

Some of the agencies you can expect to see are the DEA, FBI, ATF and the U.S. Marshall service.

There will be helicopters, specialty equipment, vehicles, food trucks, and more on display for children of all ages to enjoy.

Calera Police and Fire are hoping to attract a lot of students and their families for an opportunity to see the police officers and the firefighters as real people, and get to know them in a non-threatening or negative environment.

“Something that is so important too is kids with special needs to understand and not be afraid of police and fire equipment, and vice versa,” Hyche said. “For our officers to interact with the public and get to know some of the kids and adults in the community with special needs, so we can address their needs better.”

This isn’t the only National Night Out in Shelby County, Pelham and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are hosting their own National Nights Out from 6-8 p.m.

