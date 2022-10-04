Birmingham woman meets man who saved her during violent dog attack

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham woman is meeting the man who helped her fight off two stray dogs during a vicious attack last month.

Mattie Brown tells WBRC that she was walking home from work in the Norwood Neighborhood in September, when two dogs started running from the school playground and began attacking her.

You can see in the video above, a stranger in white jumps out of his car to help Brown while she is being attacked on the ground. That man in white is Thomas Allen. He said he recognized Brown from her walks and knew he had to try help, so he fought the dogs off with an umbrella.

“It was running through my mind, ‘if I don’t do something, she is going to die down there,’” Allen told Brown during their reunion. “I’m going to see it on the news, so I had to stop. I looked in the back of the truck and all I had is an umbrella, so I said ‘I gotta do this.’”

“Thank you so much,” Brown replied to Allen. “Thank you, I appreciate you.”

Brown’s sister also came out to thank Allen for helping her.

Brown said she is doing okay from the attack, but she did go to the hospital for multiple bite wounds and has multiple sets of stitches. She is now asking neighbors to keep their dogs locked and leashed.

