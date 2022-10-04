LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Birmingham man killed in car crash

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash Monday night.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 30-year-old Ledaniel Montrail Johnson was driving along John Rogers Road when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed into the southbound lane, struck an embankment and hit a light pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daxton Elliot Keith, 21.
Man arrested for 2 counts of capital murder in Hoover apartment complex shooting
25-year-old identified as victim in Birmingham homicide
25-year-old identified as victim in Birmingham homicide
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
‘All I could find were her shoes’, Cupcake McKinney’s mother testifies in kidnapping case
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Birmingham Police investigating homicide Downtown
Man shot, killed in downtown Birmingham

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Judge rules in favor of Chilton Co. School employees
Inmate dies from injuries at Donaldson Williamson Correctional
55-year-old Richard Pope
Former Carver baseball coach sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for sending obscene images to a minor
William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility is one of 13 prisons under investigation
Man dies after being stabbed at William Donaldson Correctional Facility