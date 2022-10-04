LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Amazon sues Washington’s labor agency over alleged hazards

FILE - The company has filed a lawsuit following disputes over worker safety citations.
FILE - The company has filed a lawsuit following disputes over worker safety citations.(GoToVan / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press and HALELUYA HADERO
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has sued Washington state’s labor agency following disputes with regulators over citations and fines imposed on the company for worker safety issues.

In the lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court for the Western District of Washington, Amazon asked a judge to prohibit orders from the state agency to remedy any types of workplace hazards during its appeal over the citations.

Amazon argued the agency has not proven any of its allegations. It says requiring companies like it to remedy alleged hazards before that happens violates the due process protections under the 14th Amendment.

A spokesperson for the agency says they will review the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
‘Cupcake got in the car with that man’: Testimony reveals new details in federal kidnapping trial
Daxton Elliot Keith, 21.
Man arrested for 2 counts of capital murder in Hoover apartment complex shooting
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
25-year-old identified as victim in Birmingham homicide
25-year-old identified as victim in Birmingham homicide
Birmingham Police investigating homicide Downtown
Man shot, killed in downtown Birmingham

Latest News

This combination photo shows Angelina Jolie at a premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 30, 2019,...
Angelina Jolie details Brad Pitt abuse allegations in court filing
A seven-woman fire crew was hosted by the National Park Service in Alaska. NPS photo.
All-women crew fights fires and gender stereotypes in Alaska
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’
BWWB HQ
“Clean House” says former Birmingham Water Works engineer who claims utility is wasting ratepayers’ money
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank on the way to Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Retreating Russians leave their comrades’ bodies behind in liberated Ukrainian city