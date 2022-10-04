LawCall
911 issues affecting Verizon customers in Alabama

Verizon phones calling emergency services through 911 could be delayed up to 45 seconds before ringing in to a call center.
According to information shared to the public by Henry County E-911 Director Chad Sowell on...
According to information shared to the public by Henry County E-911 Director Chad Sowell on social media on Tuesday, call centers in Alabama are either not receiving or getting delayed calls from people reaching out to 911.
By Ty Storey
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Customers of Verizon in Alabama are having issues with connecting to 911 centers across the state.

According to information shared to the public by Henry County E-911 Director Chad Sowell on social media on Tuesday, call centers in Alabama are either not receiving or getting delayed calls from people reaching out to 911.

Verizon phones calling emergency services through 911 could be delayed up to 45 seconds before ringing in to a call center, according to Sowell.

Sowell encouraged those in Henry County to dial (334) 693-2222 to reach 911 operators there. It is encouraged to reach out to your local departments at their listed number as well during this time if you are a Verizon customer.

