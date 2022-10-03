LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

‘Wakanda Forever’ trailer shows first glimpse of new Black Panther

Marvel released a new trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." (Marvel Studios via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Marvel has released a new and longer trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

It’s still unknown who will take over the role as the next Black Panther after actor Chadwick Boseman’s death.

He died in 2020 at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer.

Fans have long speculated how the actor’s death will be handled in the sequel.

At the end of the trailer, a woman of unknown identity appears in a new Black Panther suit.

In a recent interview, the president of Marvel Studios said it felt much too soon to recast the late actor’s character, T’Challa.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters Nov. 11.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall County Coroner's Office confirms two dead after fatal accident.
Guntersville motorcycle, car accident leaves 2 dead
25-year-old identified as victim in Birmingham homicide
25-year-old identified as victim in Birmingham homicide
Birmingham Police investigating homicide Downtown
Man shot, killed in downtown Birmingham
Hurricane Ian caused notable damage in the Myrtle Beach area, including a collapsed portion of...
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian causes significant damage, pier collapse in Myrtle Beach
Critical missing person, Barbara Boykins
UPDATE: Missing Birmingham woman found safe

Latest News

Five people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy....
Oath Keepers trial: ‘Armed rebellion’ plan, prosecutor says
FILE - Sacheen Littlefeather appears at the Academy Awards ceremony to announce that Marlon...
Sacheen Littlefeather dies; she turned down Marlon Brando’s Oscar in 1973
Jeremy Damon Hall
VCU: Tuscaloosa probation officer accused of sexual misconduct with 5 victims
Marvel released a new trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." (Marvel Studios via CNN...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' trailer released