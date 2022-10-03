LawCall
Voluntary recall of certain Old Europe Cheese, Inc. products due to listeria

Old Europe Cheese, Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall of Its Brie and Camembert Cheeses Due to...
Old Europe Cheese, Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall of Its Brie and Camembert Cheeses Due to Possible Health Risk(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI is issuing a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

According to the FDA announcement Listera can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

All Old Europe Cheese Brie and Camembert products with best by dates through 12/14/2022 are subject to the voluntary recall. The products were distributed from August 01, 2022 through September 28, 2022 and were available at supermarkets, wholesale and retail stores nationwide and Mexico; retailers include Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley’s, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods, Whole Foods. This list may not include all retail establishments that have received the recalled product or may include retail establishments that did not actually receive the recalled product.

Visit https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls for a complete list of recalled products.

