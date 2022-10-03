LawCall
United Airlines to pause service at JFK International Airport

FILE - United Airlines is pausing service at the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JKF) in...
FILE - United Airlines is pausing service at the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JKF) in New York.(Credit: KALB)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(CNN) - United Airlines is pausing service at the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JKF) in New York at the end of October.

The action comes just weeks after the airline threatened to pull service from the airport if the Federal Aviation Administration did not give it additional slots.

United Airlines resumed service to JFK in March 2021 after a five-year hiatus.

The airline says the halt in service is temporary, but won’t say how long it will last.

It comes as the busy winter travel season is about to begin, but United says its schedule JFK is too small to remain competitive.

United’s 100 employees at Kennedy International will be transferred to nearby airports.

Customers who have tickets on United involving JFK after October 29 will be rebooked.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

