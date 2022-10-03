New Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol building is ahead of schedule

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Upgrades at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are taking shape.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy says that construction is three months ahead of schedule.

Located on Investigator Dornell Cousette Street in Tuscaloosa, the new $10 million project will house the department’s patrol division, technical services division, evidence and records division, and more. Nearly a third of the space will house voting machines for county, state and federal elections.

The new location is more centralized compared to a hangar at the Tuscaloosa National Airport where the patrol division is currently. That changes in Spring 2023. Abernathy believes the upgrades will allow for faster response times for some emergencies and deputies will be able do their jobs better in the future.

“I just think it’s going to make it a lot easier and efficient for our troops. And from the standpoint of just getting a report from the Sheriff’s Office and picking up evidence it’s going to be easier to go down there and pick it up,” Sheriff Abernathy said.

Construction is on schedule to be finished in March of 2023.

