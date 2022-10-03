Man dies after being stabbed at William Donaldson Correctional Facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A death investigation is underway at William Donaldson Correctional Facility after an inmate was stabbed during an assault.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 30-year-old Denarieya Letrex Smith “sustained sharp force injuries” during a reported assault by other inmates.

Smith was serving a life sentence for attempted murder from a 2017 conviction out of Covington County.

His death is being investigated by the Alabama Department of Correction – Law Enforcement Services Division.

This is one of several deaths at William Donaldson in the last six months.

The ADOC came under fire earlier this year when the U.S. Department of Justice warned that Alabama prisons may be violating constitutional rights.

Just last week, inmates across multiple Alabama prisons went on strike, refusing to do their jobs until conditions improve.

