Inflation impacting pumpkin prices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As we get closer to Halloween it’s about time to start buying pumpkins. However, fuel prices, seed prices and labor shortages are contributing to higher costs for pumpkins.

Leaf and Petal owner Jamie Pursell says he has been pleasantly surprised that pumpkin prices are only up by a little over the past few years.

The vast majority of their pumpkins are grown by the Amish in Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and as far north as Michigan.

Pursell says they have seen price increases for items they order overseas, but local vendor prices have stayed steady.

As far as their pumpkin prices, Pursell said he tries to keep those prices as low as possible for his customers.

“I’ve become more conscious that the consumer is really getting hit, they have less money leftover at the end of the month, and I think that they are becoming more price conscious.” Pursell said. “So, wherever we can, we are trying to keep our prices the same we feel like we are a little more in the discretionary part of the retail end so we are doing everything we can to help with that.”

Leaf and Petal sells all kinds of pumpkins from big to small and this year for the 5th time in a row they will be holding a naming contest for their biggest pumpkin yet, weighing in at 1283 pounds.

