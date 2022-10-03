HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - You may soon have a new option for concerts and shows with a new performing arts center coming to Hoover.

City leaders say they’re inching closer to signing a deal with a local developer.

City Administrator, Allan Rice, said they’ve been working for several years to get a performing arts center to Hoover, and he said talks with this developer have been very promising.

Right now, city leaders said the Patton Creek Shopping Center is the ideal spot for the new arts center.

They said the owners of Patton Creek are looking to do a full-scale redevelopment and revitalization of the entire property.

City leaders conducted a feasibility study which proposes a 1,000 to 1,200-seat auditorium, as well as a separate black box theater and a lobby that would house an art gallery.

The facility could cost about $40 million to $50 million, but Rice hopes a developer can help offset some of the costs.

City leaders stress that a deal hasn’t been finalized just yet, but they said it’s a project they’ll continue to pursue whether the Patton Creek location pans out or not.

“Hoover has a wonderful reputation as a sports town and we do a tremendous number of things to support, not only our local school athletics, but sports tourism. That’s all been very important to the city of Hoover. But as a growing city, we also have a large number of people who are interested in the arts and who participate in both performing and visual arts and it’s time for us to reach out to try to meet those needs as well,” Rice explained.

Rice said they’re hoping to have announcement about the new performing arts center later this year.

