BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday and the first full week of October! Temperatures are pretty close to average for this time of the year with most of us in the 50s this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear. High pressure remains in place across the Southeast keeping us dry with comfortable temperatures. The only active weather across the eastern half of the country is the rain across the Northeast associated with the remnants of Ian. The remnants will likely remain across the Northeast over the next 24-48 hour and it will finally move out into the Atlantic and away from the United States. We are looking at another dry and mostly sunny afternoon. Temperatures today will likely warm up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will remain light from the northeast at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, temperatures will likely cool into the lower 70s by 7 PM and into the 60s afterwards.

Near-Average Temperatures this Week: The pattern is shaping up to be very dry for the next five to seven days. Our average high/low for early October is 81°F/59°F. We will likely be close to average each day with temperatures warming up into the lower 80s and lows in the low to mid 50s. Humidity levels will remain comfortable each day. With the dry pattern in place, you’ll likely need to water your lawn and plants this week. I simply see no signs of rain through early next week. All you’ll need this week is the hat and sunglasses. Don’t forget to apply the sunscreen if you plan on being outside for a long period. The UV Index is around 6, which is in the high range. Burn time could occur within 20-30 minutes.

First Alert for dry and beautiful fall weather this week (wbrc)

Next Big Thing: Another cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Friday. Ahead of the cold front, temperatures may end up a few degrees above average this Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Once the cold front moves through Friday, temperatures will likely cool off. Moisture will be limited with this front, so I doubt we’ll see any rain. I would plan for a partly cloudy sky and breezy conditions Friday and Saturday as the system moves through. Temperatures will likely end up below average Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s and overnight lows dipping into the 40s. I would encourage everyone to avoid outdoor burning due to the dry conditions across Central Alabama. The weekend looks fantastic for all outdoor activities!

Looking Ahead: Next week’s weather remains dry, but temperatures could trend above average. Long-range models are showing high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s next week with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Rain chances remain limited. October is typically our driest month of the year.

Tropical Update: We are monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean today. The first wave is located off the coast of Africa. It has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Another tropical wave is located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. It has a 40% chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days as it moves west into the Caribbean. We will have to watch this tropical wave, but the latest guidance hints it could be an issue for parts of Central America or Mexico going into the weekend and early next week. Hopefully the ridge of high pressure will keep this system away from the United States. I will also note that the remnants of Ian could redevelop off the coast of the Northeast United States over the next few days. It’ll spread rain and wind in that region before moving out into the northern Atlantic.

