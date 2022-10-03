LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Bridges to Bar-B-Que

By Fred Hunter
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Absolutely Alabama: Bridges to Bar-B-Que
Absolutely Alabama: Bridges to Bar-B-Que(Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association)

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - With three covered bridges still in existence, Blount County carries the title of Covered Bridge Capital of Alabama, and as a tribute to its roots, a one-day festival is held every year in downtown Oneonta. Set for Saturday, October 8, 2022, the Covered Bridge Festival offers plenty of family fun including a quilt show, arts and crafts, a rib cook-off, car show, live music, great food, self-guided covered bridge tours and more.

Absolutely Alabama: Bridges to Bar-B-Que
Absolutely Alabama: Bridges to Bar-B-Que(Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association)

The highlight of the Covered Bridge Festival is the arts and crafts show located in downtown Oneonta’s entertainment district. Throughout the day, festivalgoers can peruse the booths of vendors selling an assortment of homemade items, handmade jewelry, artwork, wood creations and more. Festival goers can also check out an assortment of makes and models of cars, trucks, farm tractors, first responder vehicles and motorcycles at the Cruise-In from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Absolutely Alabama: Bridges to Bar-B-Que
Absolutely Alabama: Bridges to Bar-B-Que(Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association)

The second annual Rib Rally, now sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Association, returns to the Covered Bridge Festival and determines who can barbeque the best ribs. Kids ages 10 to 18 years old can participate by competing in the first ever burger cookoff. Grilling teams must present their ribs for judging by 12 p.m. and gates will open at 12:30 p.m. for the public to sample the ribs. Cost is $2 per rib to sample. All proceeds from the event go to the Oscar Bothwell Memorial Scholarship Fund. For more information on the Rib Rally or to register a team, call 205-353-8404 or email brothersq205@gmail.com.

Before heading to the festival, stop by the pancake breakfast at Lester Memorial United Methodist Church, benefiting the Children’s Center, from 7 to 10 a.m. Tickets are $5 per person.

Absolutely Alabama: Bridges to Bar-B-Que
Absolutely Alabama: Bridges to Bar-B-Que(Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association)

Sponsored by the Blount County Quilters Guild, a quilt show is scheduled for October 7 and 8 at Palisades Park in Oneonta from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5. For more information, visit www.blountcountyquiltersguild.com.

To see more of Fred Hunter’s Absolutely Alabama, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall County Coroner's Office confirms two dead after fatal accident.
Guntersville motorcycle, car accident leaves 2 dead
25-year-old identified as victim in Birmingham homicide
25-year-old identified as victim in Birmingham homicide
Birmingham Police investigating homicide Downtown
Man shot, killed in downtown Birmingham
Hurricane Ian caused notable damage in the Myrtle Beach area, including a collapsed portion of...
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian causes significant damage, pier collapse in Myrtle Beach
Critical missing person, Barbara Boykins
UPDATE: Missing Birmingham woman found safe

Latest News

The Addiction Prevention Coalition is hosting the Alabama Workforce Evolution on Friday, Oct. 14.
Addiction Prevention Coalition to educate employers on substance use disorders, mental health in the workplace
The Granddaddy Of Them All
The Granddaddy of Them All
Absolutely Alabama
Whale of a Party
Absolutely Alabama - A Whale of a Festival
Absolutely Alabama - A Whale of a Festival