Absolutely Alabama: Bridges to Bar-B-Que (Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association)

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - With three covered bridges still in existence, Blount County carries the title of Covered Bridge Capital of Alabama, and as a tribute to its roots, a one-day festival is held every year in downtown Oneonta. Set for Saturday, October 8, 2022, the Covered Bridge Festival offers plenty of family fun including a quilt show, arts and crafts, a rib cook-off, car show, live music, great food, self-guided covered bridge tours and more.

Absolutely Alabama: Bridges to Bar-B-Que (Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association)

The highlight of the Covered Bridge Festival is the arts and crafts show located in downtown Oneonta’s entertainment district. Throughout the day, festivalgoers can peruse the booths of vendors selling an assortment of homemade items, handmade jewelry, artwork, wood creations and more. Festival goers can also check out an assortment of makes and models of cars, trucks, farm tractors, first responder vehicles and motorcycles at the Cruise-In from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Absolutely Alabama: Bridges to Bar-B-Que (Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association)

The second annual Rib Rally, now sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Association, returns to the Covered Bridge Festival and determines who can barbeque the best ribs. Kids ages 10 to 18 years old can participate by competing in the first ever burger cookoff. Grilling teams must present their ribs for judging by 12 p.m. and gates will open at 12:30 p.m. for the public to sample the ribs. Cost is $2 per rib to sample. All proceeds from the event go to the Oscar Bothwell Memorial Scholarship Fund. For more information on the Rib Rally or to register a team, call 205-353-8404 or email brothersq205@gmail.com.

Before heading to the festival, stop by the pancake breakfast at Lester Memorial United Methodist Church, benefiting the Children’s Center, from 7 to 10 a.m. Tickets are $5 per person.

Absolutely Alabama: Bridges to Bar-B-Que (Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association)

Sponsored by the Blount County Quilters Guild, a quilt show is scheduled for October 7 and 8 at Palisades Park in Oneonta from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5. For more information, visit www.blountcountyquiltersguild.com.

To see more of Fred Hunter’s Absolutely Alabama, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.