Birmingham restaurant still dealing with supply chain issues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Supply chain issues are still hurting small businesses in our area. Local restaurants continue having trouble getting certain products and ingredients for their customers.

Ted’s Restaurant in Birmingham is only one of many restaurants forced to either adjust how they do business or pay more money for products.

The restaurant is a staple of Birmingham and was founded in 1973. The owner Tasos Touloupis says they’ve dealt with supply chain issues for months.

For example, they had to change one of their signature dishes because he couldn’t get one of the main ingredients. He can’t get baby okra right now so they’re unable to make the baby okra stew Touloupis says everyone knows and loves.

He says it’s also difficult to find biodegradable to-go plates and cups and if you do find them, they’re very expensive.

“There is not that many places so the price can be controlled,” he said. “There’s like one manufacturer, maybe two, so you know what -- ‘Hey , if you want my product, you have to pay the price.’ It’s a sacrifice that Beba and I have committed to, to the customers.”

While Touloupis is hoping these issues clear up soon, he’s not sure when they might.

