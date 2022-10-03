Birmingham area top chefs join March of Dimes “Signature Chefs Feeding Motherhood Event” support health of moms and babies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - March of Dimes will host their annual “Signature Chefs Feeding Motherhood” event on Thursday, October 6 at The Fennec. The evening of culinary excellence includes top chefs in the Birmingham area joining March of Dimes to support the health of our community’s moms and babies by bringing guests together alongside the area’s best restaurants.

Signature Chefs Feeding Motherhood (March of Dimes)

These chefs, volunteers and guests who make up our Signature Chefs Auction community are coming together in new, innovative ways to support moms and babies this year. Signature Chefs anticipates 250 participants and corporate supporters raising more than $160,000.

African American chef decorating a plate and working at a restaurant - food and drinks concepts (March of Dimes)

Participating chefs include:

Chef Jessica Lindeen, Galley & Garden

Chef Jorge Castro, Sol Y Luna

Chef Abhi Sainju, Abhi

Chef Terrill Brazelton, Troup’s Pizza

Chef Kristal Bryant, K&J’s Elegant Pastries

Chef Michael Brady, Red or White Wine

Chef Alexander Johnson, Watkins Branch

Chef Chris Moore, The Yard Elyton Hotel

Chef Ryan Westover, Pizza Grace

The U.S. remains among the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth, especially for families of color. And Alabama has one of the highest preterm birth rates in the nation at one in eight babies being born too soon and too small. With your help, March of Dimes is ensuring all pregnant moms have access to care, while addressing inequities in maternal health and strengthening families across Alabama and America.

For more information, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.