Bessemer Police searching for missing man

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Police say Ricardo Carlos Jefferson was reported missing on September 28, 2022. He was last seen leaving his home in a 2015 gray Nissan Juke with the license plate 1A0182U.

If you have seen Jefferson or the vehicle, please call Bessemer Police at 205-425-2411, or through an anonymous tip at 205-428-3541.

