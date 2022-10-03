LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Bessemer Police searching for missing man

Bessemer Police searching for missing man
Bessemer Police searching for missing man(Bessemer Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Police say Ricardo Carlos Jefferson was reported missing on September 28, 2022. He was last seen leaving his home in a 2015 gray Nissan Juke with the license plate 1A0182U.

If you have seen Jefferson or the vehicle, please call Bessemer Police at 205-425-2411, or through an anonymous tip at 205-428-3541.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover Police investigating double homicide at apartment complex
Hoover Police investigating double homicide at apartment complex
Marshall County Coroner's Office confirms two dead after fatal accident.
Guntersville motorcycle, car accident leaves 2 dead
Driver Jordan Anderson is loaded into a helicopter after a fiery crash during the NASCAR Trucks...
Anderson suffers second-degree burns in Talladega crash
Hurricane Ian caused notable damage in the Myrtle Beach area, including a collapsed portion of...
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian causes significant damage, pier collapse in Myrtle Beach
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say

Latest News

Ted's Restaurant owner says they've dealt with supply chain issues for months.
Birmingham restaurant still dealing with supply chain issues
A Birmingham dentist says the state is experiencing a dental healthcare crisis.
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
Birmingham Police investigating homicide Downtown
Man shot, killed in downtown Birmingham
Supply chain issues still hurting restaurants
Supply chain issues still hurting restaurants