Addiction Prevention Coalition to educate employers on substance use disorders, mental health in the workplace

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Addiction Prevention Coalition (APC) is hosting the Alabama Workforce Evolution on Friday, Oct. 14. The conference will provide employers and HR professionals with trainings and guest speakers relating to substance use disorders and mental health in the workplace.

“It’s just going to benefit everyone in the community because we’re offering mental health, and substance use training and education,” said media and event coordinator, Michaela Smith.

APC is expecting up to 200 employers to attend. The conference runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Jefferson State Shelby-Hoover campus.

The conference is in place of APC’s annual fall fundraiser. Ticket fees will will goes towards APC’s initiative to help people in recovery.

Smith hopes holding this conference will break down stigmas around long-term recovery and create a more inclusive workplace for everyone.

“As we know, there’s always a stigma around addiction and recovery. And so I think that a lot of times when people see someone who they’re working for someone who is working for them, they really don’t know how to go about the next steps in what to do when they see someone is struggling with an addiction or someone is in recovery that they’re working with,” said Smith.

If you are looking to attend the conference, you can sign up here.

