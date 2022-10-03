25-year-old identified as victim in Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that happed on September 30, 2022.

Police say at 7:46 p.m., they received a call regarding a woman found unresponsive on 71st Street and 1st Avenue North. There, officers found 25-year-old Asia Johnson suffering from an unknown injury. Johnson died on the scene.

Although Johnson’s death was initially believed to be unclassified, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office advised the Birmingham Police Department to classify the victim’s death as a homicide.

So far, no one is in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

