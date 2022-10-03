LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

25-year-old identified as victim in Birmingham homicide

25-year-old identified as victim in Birmingham homicide
25-year-old identified as victim in Birmingham homicide(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that happed on September 30, 2022.

Police say at 7:46 p.m., they received a call regarding a woman found unresponsive on 71st Street and 1st Avenue North. There, officers found 25-year-old Asia Johnson suffering from an unknown injury. Johnson died on the scene.

Although Johnson’s death was initially believed to be unclassified, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office advised the Birmingham Police Department to classify the victim’s death as a homicide.

So far, no one is in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover Police investigating double homicide at apartment complex
Hoover Police investigating double homicide at apartment complex
Driver Jordan Anderson is loaded into a helicopter after a fiery crash during the NASCAR Trucks...
Anderson suffers second-degree burns in Talladega crash
Marshall County Coroner's Office confirms two dead after fatal accident.
Guntersville motorcycle, car accident leaves 2 dead
Hurricane Ian caused notable damage in the Myrtle Beach area, including a collapsed portion of...
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian causes significant damage, pier collapse in Myrtle Beach
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say

Latest News

A Birmingham dentist says the state is experiencing a dental healthcare crisis.
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
Ted's Restaurant owner says they've dealt with supply chain issues for months.
Birmingham restaurant still dealing with supply chain issues
Critical missing person, Barbara Boykins
UPDATE: Missing Birmingham woman found safe
Birmingham Police investigating homicide Downtown
Birmingham Police investigating homicide Downtown