Teenager injured in accidental shooting in Birmingham

Teenager injured in accidental shooting in Birmingham
(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenager was injured after accidentally shooting herself on October 2, 2022.

Police say this happened in the 1000 block of 5th Street North. Authorities believe the teenager’s injuries are non-life threatening.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

