Teenager injured in accidental shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenager was injured after accidentally shooting herself on October 2, 2022.

Police say this happened in the 1000 block of 5th Street North. Authorities believe the teenager’s injuries are non-life threatening.

