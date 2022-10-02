LawCall
Planned road closures for BHM26.2 Marathon

(Aajene Robinson)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Mountain Brook Police Department has announced planned road closures for a portion of Sunday morning, Oct. 2, due to the BHM26.2 Marathon.

MBPD says traffic will be affected by these closures between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Roads will be periodically blocked for runners to pass.

Runners will enter the Mountain Brook area at Shades Creek Parkway and Cahaba Road. They will travel through Mountain Brook Village and leave the area through English Village.

MBPD says to plan your travel accordingly. A full map of the race can be found here.

