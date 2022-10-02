LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Guntersville motorcycle, car accident leaves 2 dead

Marshall County Coroner's Office confirms two dead after fatal accident.
Marshall County Coroner's Office confirms two dead after fatal accident.(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County Coroner’s Office Facebook post says they responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway on Highway 431 in Guntersville, late Friday, September 30, 2022.

The call was in reference to a motorcycle versus car accident. Upon arriving on the scene both motorcycle riders were declared dead. They’ve been identified as husband and wife, Terrell Santana Glass, 31, and Candace Purser Glass, 31, both from Warrior, Alabama.

This is currently under investigation by the Guntersville Police.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover Police investigating double homicide at apartment complex
Hoover Police investigating double homicide at apartment complex
Driver Jordan Anderson is loaded into a helicopter after a fiery crash during the NASCAR Trucks...
Anderson suffers second-degree burns in Talladega crash
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
Hurricane Ian caused notable damage in the Myrtle Beach area, including a collapsed portion of...
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian causes significant damage, pier collapse in Myrtle Beach
Police officers fire tear gas during a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java,...
125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match

Latest News

Wreck on I-65 south
All lanes reopened after wreck in Cullman Co. closes I-65 SB
Man dies after early morning crash in Lee County
Absolutely Alabama
Whale of a Party
Critical missing person, Barbara Boykins
Birmingham Police need public assistance in critical missing person investigation
Not enough people to fill jobs
Expert says there aren’t enough people to fill the large number of open jobs