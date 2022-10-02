FIRST ALERT: Sunny Sunday, comfortable conditions all day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the remnants of Ian move up the Mid-Atlantic States a ridge of high pressure will expand to the north which will help bring stronger northeasterly winds as cool air continues to funnel down the Appalachians. An area of low pressure will dip down across East Alabama but with the dry air in place this will not be conducive to setting up any rain potential, although, there will be enough of an increase in the moisture content of the air to produce a few clouds while mostly sunny conditions will continue in West Alabama. Afternoon temperatures will vary slightly from 79 in Northeast Alabama to 82 in the west.

The north/northeasterly wind flow will continue at 5-15 mph. The ridge of high pressure will continue to be the main influence in our weather in the coming week although winds will shift to northwest then become more westerly as the week progresses and the ridge begins shifting east allowing for a warming trend with afternoon highs back around 85 before another area of low pressure and accompanying cold front approach by week’s end.

The passage of the front will be dry due to limited moisture across the region but will bring cooler air going into the upcoming weekend.

Meanwhile, the remnants of Ian continue north across Virginia this morning with winds dropping to 15-mph. The National Hurricane Center says shower activity associated with a tropical wave located several a hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands have changed little since yesterday morning. Environmental conditions, however, are forecast to be favorable for some gradual development during the next several days. Therefore, a tropical depression is likely to form during the early or middle part of next week while the system moves west, then turns northwest toward the end of the week over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

