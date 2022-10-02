Birmingham Police need public assistance in critical missing person investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for critical missing person, Barbara Boykins.

Boykins has been missing since Oct. 1, 2022. She 76-years-old, 5-foot-1 and about 144 pounds. BPD is investigating this case as a critical missing person because Boykins has a mental condition that may affect her cognition.

Boykins left her home in East Birmingham around 12:30 p.m. to run an errand, but she did not return home, according to BPD. They believe she was seen in the Pinson area at some point during the day. BPD says she was driving a 2012 red Honda CRV. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, a head scarf and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information about Boykins’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Birmingham Police Special Victims Section at (205) 297-8413, or call 911. Also, additional information about the case can be reported to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

