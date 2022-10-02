Birmingham Police investigating homicide Downtown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are currently investigating a homicide that happened downtown on October 2, 2022.

This happened on 16th Street South and 2nd Avenue South. So far, no word on what led to this homicide or if there is anyone in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

