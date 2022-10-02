Birmingham family physician says more flu cases expected this season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flu season is approaching quickly and health experts believe we’ll see more flu cases this year than the past few.

Dr. Erin DeLaney says she expects there to be more cases this flu season, mainly because the precautions many took during the COVID-19 pandemic have softened. For example, less people are masking and staying home nowadays than the past couple years.

She explains there are a few ways you can protect yourself though. The biggest is getting that flu shot. She also says it’s important to take preventative actions like avoiding others who may be sick, and washing your hands with soap and water often.

If you happen to get sick, Dr. DeLaney says you need to cover your coughs and sneezes but stay home if possible so you don’t spread the illness.

She adds that nearly everyone 6 months old and up should get the flu vaccine. If you aren’t getting it for yourself, you may want to get it for others who can’t.

“So particularly if you’re a caregiver for small children or a caregiver for those that are going to be a little bit more vulnerable to having higher risk complications related to the flu, would be another good reason to get vaccinated,” said Dr. DeLaney.

The flu season generally lasts from October to April, according to the doctor, but getting the flu shot now will help curb the potential of getting really sick later on.

