Local experts seeing more variation in gas prices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You have heard us tell you before about price shopping for gas, where you drive around searching for the cheapest, but now, experts said it’s easier than ever.

Local AAA experts said the Jefferson County area is seeing more gas stations varying in price than usual, which means it’s not very hard to only buy the cheapest gas.

As of September 30, Alabama’s average is $3.20 a gallon, but AAA’s Clay Ingram said he’s seen prices in this area varying as much as thirty cents a gallon. Ingram said stations with two totally different prices are only a block or two apart.

He said it’s easier than ever to price shop right now, because they’ve seen some stations selling gas for as high as $3.50 a gallon and as low as $2.89 a gallon.

“A lot of times the prices are being set by somebody in another state that doesn’t understand the local market,” Ingram said. “They are pricing all their stations the same across the country or the Southeastern U.S.”

Ingram said another reason we see variation is because stations will find their ideal price, that’s where they price the gas as high as possible without it impacting sales, and they will leave it there.

He said by not buying their gas at that price, and buying the cheapest you can find, you force the station to lower the price.

