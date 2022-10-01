Hoover Police investigating double homicide at apartment complex

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department is currently investigating a double homicide at 100 building at The Park at Hoover apartment complex.

Officers were called to the location around 7:52 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. by a witness who said they found two people possibly deceased at the apartment, according to HPD. Officers responded and found two female victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

HPD says both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Hoover Fire-medics.

Hoover Police detectives and crime scene technicians are investigating the circumstances surrounding this case. HPD says it appears these victims were specifically targeted.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact Detective Kevin Morris at (205) 444-7615 or Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at (205) 254-7777.

Police Investigating Double Homicide at Hoover Apartment Complex#hooverpd pic.twitter.com/NIdQI7H7Yc — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) October 1, 2022

