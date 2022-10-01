LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Hoover Police investigating double homicide at apartment complex

Hoover Police investigating double homicide at apartment complex
Hoover Police investigating double homicide at apartment complex(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department is currently investigating a double homicide at 100 building at The Park at Hoover apartment complex.

Officers were called to the location around 7:52 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. by a witness who said they found two people possibly deceased at the apartment, according to HPD. Officers responded and found two female victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

HPD says both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Hoover Fire-medics.

Hoover Police detectives and crime scene technicians are investigating the circumstances surrounding this case. HPD says it appears these victims were specifically targeted.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact Detective Kevin Morris at (205) 444-7615 or Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at (205) 254-7777.


embedgooglemap.net

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
generic crash
18-year-old killed in Blount County crash
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Gas prices can vary by 30 cents per gallon
Gas prices can vary by 30 cents per gallon
Dry October could mean more brush fires
Dry October could mean more brush fires
How do you determine if a school threat is credible?
Experts discuss what makes a school threat a credible threat
The Tuscaloosa County school system is trying to fill six open bus driver positions.
Bus drivers still needed for Tuscaloosa County Schools