LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

FIRST ALERT: Clear, cool morning conditions

WBRC Saturday morning weather, 10/01/22
By Fred Hunter
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning the air remains dry with cool conditions across the region with more sunny, rain free conditions expected to continue. Northerly winds on the west side of the remnants of Ian coupled with a ridge of high pressure will help maintain our dry conditions. Temperatures will remain comfortable with the dry air in place. Winds will not be so gusty going into the weekend so even with the lower humidity fire dangers are much lower than at week’s end.

Saturday weather 5a 10/1/22
Saturday weather 5a 10/1/22(WBRC)

The cool northerly winds will continue through Monday, but as an area of low pressure over the Mid-Atlantic begins to shift east, winds will become more westerly allowing for a warming trend area wide Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will again top 80 degrees each afternoon. Still, we will see fain-free conditions through the end of next week.

Meanwhile, Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian is moving toward the north near 13 mph. This general motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected today as Ian moves farther inland across central North Carolina and Virginia. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. These winds are occurring over water off the North Carolina coast. Ian is forecast to weaken further today and dissipate by early tomorrow.

Turning back to The Atlantic, a tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the early to middle part of next week while it moves westward and then northwestward at 5 to 10 mph over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic.

Saturday weather 5a 10/1/22
Saturday weather 5a 10/1/22(WBRC)

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
generic crash
18-year-old killed in Blount County crash
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

WBRC Saturday morning weather, 10/01/22
WBRC Saturday morning weather, 10/01/22
First Alert Weather 4p 9-30-22
FIRST ALERT: Another big drop in temperatures
First Alert Weather 9p 9-30-22
First Alert Weather 9p 9-30-22
First Alert Weather 4p 9-30-22
First Alert Weather 4p 9-30-22