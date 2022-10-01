FIRST ALERT: Clear, cool morning conditions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning the air remains dry with cool conditions across the region with more sunny, rain free conditions expected to continue. Northerly winds on the west side of the remnants of Ian coupled with a ridge of high pressure will help maintain our dry conditions. Temperatures will remain comfortable with the dry air in place. Winds will not be so gusty going into the weekend so even with the lower humidity fire dangers are much lower than at week’s end.

The cool northerly winds will continue through Monday, but as an area of low pressure over the Mid-Atlantic begins to shift east, winds will become more westerly allowing for a warming trend area wide Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will again top 80 degrees each afternoon. Still, we will see fain-free conditions through the end of next week.

Meanwhile, Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian is moving toward the north near 13 mph. This general motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected today as Ian moves farther inland across central North Carolina and Virginia. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. These winds are occurring over water off the North Carolina coast. Ian is forecast to weaken further today and dissipate by early tomorrow.

Turning back to The Atlantic, a tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the early to middle part of next week while it moves westward and then northwestward at 5 to 10 mph over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic.

