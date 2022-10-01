Family and friends remember triple fatal crash victims one year later

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - What a year it’s been for several families connected to a horrific fatal crash that happened on September 30, 2021. It happened on University Boulevard East, not far from Wildwood Trace in Cottondale. The mom and friends of one of the deceased released balloons in their honor.

At 3 a.m. on September 30, Ashley Stewart and Marty Dale Green died after their pick-up truck collided with a Nissan Sentra.

Tuscaloosa Police records say Stewart was 34, Green was 40. A third passenger riding with them died about a week later. She was Mary Hagadore. She was 35. Even a year later, it’s not clear what caused the head-on collision. Family and friends who knew all three released balloons on Friday in their honor and memory.

“I miss everything about her, everyday is worse than the day before...everything. She would give you the shirt off her back. She wanted to be a nurse. She wanted to do a lot of things in life she’s not going to get to do,” said Sheila Stewart, Ashley Stewart’s mom.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra survived the crash, according to police records. Investigators say they are waiting on one more evidence report and once they receive that, the case will be presented to a grand jury.

