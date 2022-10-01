Fall fire season in full swing: Dry October could mean more brush fires for Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) says dozens of fires across our state have burned hundreds of acres over the last few days.

Right now, we’re in fall fire season. While these fires aren’t uncommon in our area this time of year, this week they are especially prevalent.

Coleen Vansant with AFC says 31 fires burned over 500 acres across the state Thursday. One of the dozens this week lasted over 18 hours and spread over 200 acres in Shelby County.

“What we do in Alabama is the exact same thing that you do all over the nation,” said Vansant. “It’s what they do on the big fires out west. We contain them by putting a plowed line down through mineral soil around the perimeter of the fire then we do things like backfiring to burn out the lines towards the fire.”

What adds to the fires spreading so quickly though is the weather.

“Incredibly dry conditions,” said WBRC FOX6 Meteorologist J-P Dice. “It’s been well over a week since most of us have had any kind of measurable rainfall. You add into that -- it feels great outside! That’s because the dewpoint temperatures are so low. We have very very dry air. It’s windy. You put all of those ingredients together and that’s the perfect setup for fires.”

He goes on to say the conditions will be sticking around for a bit.

“It’s not going to be one little shower or thunderstorm that fixes this,” said Dice. “It’s going to have to be some decent rain and unfortunately, that is not in the forecast.”

That’s why Vansant has a warning for Alabamians.

“We’re not under any type of burning restrictions, but we’re just asking people to be extra careful with any kind of outdoor burning,” said Vansant. “It can get away from you very quickly.”

She adds that 90% of fires in our state are started by people. She says you should avoid burning trash, throwing out cigarettes, and using any kind of open flame outside right now.

Vansant believes the fall fire season could last to November.

