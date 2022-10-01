Bus drivers still needed for Tuscaloosa County Schools

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Approximately eight weeks into the school year, bus drivers are still needed all across Central Alabama, including within Tuscaloosa County Schools.

There are 35 schools in the school system meaning thousands of students ride on the bus to and from school every day.

Their transportation coordinator Craig Henson says they are lucky to be down only six bus drivers right now because he knows other districts are hurting even more. He says they started the school year only missing a couple, but because of some employees moving or having to resign because of medical issues, they are now up to six open positions.

Luckily though, Henson says none of the bus routes are impacted by the shortage.

“Thankfully, we do have shop assistants, mechanics, supervisors, as well as utility drivers that are not assigned a specific route that still run those,” he explained. “So even though we are six short, all of our routes run to a 100% completion both morning and afternoon each day, all five days of the week.”

Henson says they recently started a new class of drivers with eight candidates in it. If all goes well, they should hopefully be able to fill those positions within the next few months.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.