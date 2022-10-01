LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Bus drivers still needed for Tuscaloosa County Schools

The Tuscaloosa County school system is trying to fill six open bus driver positions.
The Tuscaloosa County school system is trying to fill six open bus driver positions.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Approximately eight weeks into the school year, bus drivers are still needed all across Central Alabama, including within Tuscaloosa County Schools.

There are 35 schools in the school system meaning thousands of students ride on the bus to and from school every day.

Their transportation coordinator Craig Henson says they are lucky to be down only six bus drivers right now because he knows other districts are hurting even more. He says they started the school year only missing a couple, but because of some employees moving or having to resign because of medical issues, they are now up to six open positions.

Luckily though, Henson says none of the bus routes are impacted by the shortage.

“Thankfully, we do have shop assistants, mechanics, supervisors, as well as utility drivers that are not assigned a specific route that still run those,” he explained. “So even though we are six short, all of our routes run to a 100% completion both morning and afternoon each day, all five days of the week.”

Henson says they recently started a new class of drivers with eight candidates in it. If all goes well, they should hopefully be able to fill those positions within the next few months.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say
Human trafficking investigation in Leeds
Leeds Police: 68-year-old man charged with rape, human trafficking
Three arrests made in Hoover car burglaries
Three arrests made for car burglaries in Hoover Sunday
Tua Tagovailoa on Henry Ruggs
Tua Tagovailoa injured during Bengals game, per Miami Dolphins
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry

Latest News

How do you determine if a school threat is credible?
Experts discuss what makes a school threat a credible threat
How do you determine if a school threat is credible?
How do you determine if a school threat is credible?
The Alabama Forestry Commission says the state is in Fall Fire Season and it could last to...
Fall fire season in full swing: Dry October could mean more brush fires for Central Alabama
Birmingham woman attacked by Pitbull
Birmingham woman attacked by Pitbull