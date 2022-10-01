Alabama QB Bryce Young leaves field with apparent injury

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crimson Tide Quarterback Bryce Young has left the field in Fayetteville, Arkansas with an apparent injury.

He went into the medical tent and then to the locker room.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.

