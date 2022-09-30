LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Tua Tagovailoa injured during Bengals game, per Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa on Henry Ruggs
Tua Tagovailoa on Henry Ruggs
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa likely suffered head and neck injuries when he was slammed to the ground during a play Thursday night in a game versus the Cincinnati Bengals, according to the team.

The Dolphins reported Tua was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Medical staff rushed out to him on the field and used the spine-board to take him off the field and stabilize his head and neck.

The team says he is moving all of his extremities, but no other word on his condition.

Tua also took a hard hit Sunday during their game against the Buffalo Bills, but he passed concussion protocol.

Players across the league offered prayers for Tua.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Three arrests made in Hoover car burglaries
Three arrests made for car burglaries in Hoover Sunday
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Fire truck in Gadsden, Ala. (Source: WBRC staff)
First responders recover body at Noccalula Falls Park

Latest News

You can now add author to the list of accomplishments of former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty's...
Former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty is now an author
Beat Auburn Beat Hunger Annual Food Drive
Beat Auburn Beat Hunger Annual Food Drive kicks off
WBRC Sideline
Sideline Schedule Week 6
When I heard the Oak Grove Marching Band earlier this season at a Thursday night game I knew we...
3-time state champ Oak Grove HS Marching Band pushes the envelope each week