Trussville City Schools superintendent Dr. Pattie Neill requests leave of absence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville City Schools Board of Education voted Friday morning in favor to give Superintendent Dr. Pattie Neill a paid 60 day leave of absence.

Today, public comment at the meeting lasted for over two and a half hours. Many people expressed concern of a death notebook and other scenarios of miscommunication that have caused issues.

Trussville City Schools Meeting (WBRC FOX6 News)

The board is planning to do an internal review of their communication policies.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.