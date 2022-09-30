LawCall
Trussville City Schools superintendent Dr. Pattie Neill requests leave of absence

Dr. Pattie Neill
Dr. Pattie Neill(Trussville City Schools)
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville City Schools Board of Education voted Friday morning in favor to give Superintendent Dr. Pattie Neill a paid 60 day leave of absence.

Today, public comment at the meeting lasted for over two and a half hours. Many people expressed concern of a death notebook and other scenarios of miscommunication that have caused issues.

Trussville City Schools Meeting
Trussville City Schools Meeting(WBRC FOX6 News)

The board is planning to do an internal review of their communication policies.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

