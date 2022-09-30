Sunshine and breezy conditions continue into the weekend; Ian expected to make a third landfall today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday everyone! First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with clouds and nasty weather already impacting the Carolinas this morning due to Ian. High pressure to the north and Ian to our east is actually reinforcing dry air to move in across Central Alabama. Temperatures this morning are starting out in the 40s and 50s once again. We are going to see plenty of sunshine this afternoon. We could see a few clouds in east Alabama associated with Ian, but the rest of us will see a blue sky and sunny conditions. Humidity levels will increase a little, but I still encourage everyone to avoid burning anything outdoors today and into the weekend. We saw several brush fires occur yesterday due to the combination of low humidity and breezy conditions. It’ll remain breezy today with north winds at 10-15 mph. High temperatures this afternoon will likely end up warmer than yesterday with most of us in the upper 70s. If you are planning on attending any high school football games this evening, you might want to grab a light jacket. We should see clear conditions with temperatures cooling into the 60s.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend will remain dry and beautiful. We’ll start tomorrow morning off with temperatures mostly in the lower 50s and a sunny sky. We’ll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow afternoon with highs approaching 80°F. It will remain breezy tomorrow with northerly winds at 10-15 mph. If you plan on being outside over the weekend, make sure you grab the sunglasses, hat, and apply the sunscreen as the UV Index remains high. Sunday will end up very similar with morning temperatures starting out in the low to mid 50s. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. The weather should be perfect for the YellaWood 500 Race in Talladega Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will likely end up in the mid to upper 70s during the race.

Football Forecasts: If you are planning on heading up to Fayetteville to cheer on the Crimson Tide as they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks, plan for a sunny afternoon with kickoff temperatures in the upper 70s. Auburn takes on LSU at home Saturday evening. Kickoff temperatures will likely start out in the 70s and cool into the 60s by the end of the game. UAB takes on Rice in Houston, Texas Saturday evening. Kickoff temperatures should start out in the lower 80s and cool into the 70s by the end of the game. All of the games should be clear and rain-free. Next Week Remaining Dry: I see no sign of rain for Central Alabama over the next 7-10 days. We’ll end up with a partly cloudy sky next week with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We could trend a little warmer by next Thursday as another cold front approaches the Southeast. We could see highs next Thursday in the mid 80s, but cooler temperatures will likely return by the end of next week with highs back into the upper 70s. October is normally our driest month of the year.

Hurricane Ian: Hurricane Ian continues to spin off the Southeast Coast this morning. It is already battering parts of South and North Carolina this morning with rain and wind. The latest information has Ian as a Category 1 hurricane with winds up to 85 mph. It is moving to the north-northeast at 10 mph. The appearance of Ian isn’t typical of a hurricane. It is a hybrid of a tropical and non-tropical system. Most of the rain and wind is located north of the center of the storm. It is forecast to make landfall late this morning and into the early afternoon hours somewhere between Charleston and Myrtle Beach in South Carolina as a 85 mph hurricane. With high tide occurring late this morning at 11:41 AM, it is very likely we will see flooding across coastal South Carolina today. Storm surge of 4-7 feet is possible along the South Carolina coast with several inches of rain expected too. Tropical Storm conditions may be felt far inland in parts of South Carolina and North Carolina. Power outages and flash flooding can’t be ruled out. Once Ian moves over land, it will gradually weaken and move off the Mid-Atlantic coast over the weekend. Models hint that Ian could redevelop over the Atlantic early next week, but the good news is that it’ll likely move out into the Northern Atlantic away from the United States. Ian will not impact our weather. We are sending out our thoughts and prayers to everyone impacted by Ian from Florida all the way into the Carolinas today.

First Alert Weather (wbrc)

First Alert Weather (wbrc)

Tropical Update: Ian remains the main focus for today and tomorrow. We are monitoring another tropical wave that will move off the coast of Africa today and tomorrow. The National Hurricane Center is already giving this system a medium chance for tropical development over the next five days. Models do support something developing early next week. The next name on the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane list is Julia. We will watch this system, but systems that develop this far east normally stay in the Atlantic and avoid the United States. Tropical Depression Eleven dissipated yesterday in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Colorado State is forecasting higher odds of above average activity going into the first half of October with the main focus for tropical development in the Caribbean. Hopefully they are wrong. The last day of the hurricane season occurs on November 30th.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.