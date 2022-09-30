BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -

2.5-3lb pumpkin or 4 pie pumpkins

4 slices bacon

1lb sausage

4 cups French bread, cut into 1/2 in cubes

1/2 cup mushrooms

1/2 cup green onions

1/2 cup apples, chopped

1/4 lb cheese (white cheddar, Gruyere, Gouda, or combo)

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/3 cup heavy cream

1 T fresh thyme

1 t Rosemary

1/2 t ground sage

1 pinch nutmeg

Method

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brown sausage in a skillet over medium high heat. Prepare bacon by frying until brown and crispy.

2. Remove the contents of the pumpkin by carefully removing the top with a sharp knife inserted at a 45 degree angle. Discard the top section and remove the contents by scooping them out with a sturdy spoon. Much in the manner of carving a jack-o-lantern, Season with salt and pepper.

3. Measure out 1/3 cup heavy cream and add the ground sage and pinch of nutmeg. Gently stir to combine. Set aside.

4. Place the remaining ingredients in a large bowl and toss vigorously.

5. Heavily pack the mixture into your seasoned pumpkin and top with heavy cream.

6. Line a baking sheet with tin foil or parchment paper. Transfer the pumpkin to the baking sheet and carefully place into the heated oven.7. Cook for 2 hours or until the flesh of the pumpkin is soft and easily pierced with a knife. Check on the progress after the initial 90 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer to a large platter. Slice and serve.

Pumpkin Stuffed with Everything Good (Trace Barnett)

