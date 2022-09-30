LawCall
How to make your relief donation go further

Helping victims of Hurricane Ian
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Our neighbors in Florida are in shock and in need following Hurricane Ian. With inflation soaring and the economy in flux, many are finding fewer bucks in their wallets, but there are a few ways you can ensure your contribution goes farther.

First, while you may feel driven to donate goods, cash is actually best.

That way, organizations can spend the funds on goods closer to Florida, and cut down on the costs of transporting goods.

Another tip experts stress is donating to reputable charities. Larger relief groups typically buy in bulk and get a better deal thanks to your donation.

Even if you can’t spare a dollar, Salvation Army Communications Manager Cyrondys Jackson stresses you can still make a difference.

“You don’t even have to leave your home. If you knit some goods, we have folks that donate canned goods to our food pantry. We have people that send scriptures that we actually attach to our food bags that we distribute. There are so many creative ways you can give,” said Jackson.

There are plenty of ways to serve. These include volunteering your time, or sharing a non-profit’s efforts online

