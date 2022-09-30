LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say

Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier that day.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINGGOLD, Ga. (Gray News) – An underdeveloped infant with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached was found dead in a Georgia creek, officials said.

The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch Tuesday afternoon for a report about the infant lying lifeless, face-down at the edge of the creek.

Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier that day.

“We know that someone is going through a very tragic time in their life, and we want to help,” Sheriff Gary Sisk said.

An autopsy is being conducted on the infant.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with information to call 706-935-2424.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human trafficking investigation in Leeds
Leeds Police: 68-year-old man charged with rape, human trafficking
Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say
Three arrests made in Hoover car burglaries
Three arrests made for car burglaries in Hoover Sunday
Tua Tagovailoa on Henry Ruggs
Tua Tagovailoa injured during Bengals game, per Miami Dolphins
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry

Latest News

Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022,...
LIVE: Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
FILE - US Navy sailor Ryan Sawyer Mays walks past reporters at Naval Base San Diego before...
Sailor found not guilty of setting fire that destroyed ship
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Hurricane Ian hits Carolina coast
LIVE: Biden gives remarks on Hurricane Ian response